SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lesley Baker, a seventh-grade science teacher at St. John School, is passionate about providing a creative, hands-on environment for her students.
For the past four weeks, students have been learning about science and the world around them — even working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Her students are growing plants in the same conditions as the International Space Station.
Students are following NASA’s growing directions and reporting their findings back. During the second semester, students will be changing the variables and reporting that back to NASA, as well.
“The program, Growing Beyond Earth, is a citizen science program in collaboration with Fairchild Botanical Garden and NASA. The project is designed to advance NASA research on growing plants in space,” said Keith Corlew, St. John’s director of enrollment management and marketing. “It’s a very interesting and unique project.”
Baker explained that they start with a 49-day trial following NASA’s protocol on growing the plants. Then, after Christmas break, they will start a second 49-day trial and can change one variable in the process.
“The kids are researching what they want to change, and then they report those findings in a virtual format to a panel of NASA and Fairchild Garden judges in the spring,” she said. “The kids got excited when they heard St. John School will be working on the project, along students from 300 other schools around the world.”
Seventh-grade student Taylor Fusek said the experience has been fun.
“I have learned a lot about plant life and how you can have plants live on a planet with limited resources,” she said. “It has been cool to come into the classroom and observe how much the herbs have grown in size.”
Baker has seen an excitement in the kids, watching them learn and grow along with their plants.
“We have been shocked at some of the results,” Baker said. “The grow chamber that we have is similar to the grow chamber that NASA has on the International Space Station.”
Student Landon Linehan said, “Some plants grow fast and some plants do not grow at all. Some plants grow better in artificial sunlight while others do not.”
Classmate Lily Perry learned that if keeping a plant healthy is hard on Earth, it will be more difficult on the International Space Station.
“I have learned that some plants do not grow as fast as others and that some do not survive,” said Robert Mong, a student. “I learned that taking care of plants is not the easiest thing to do. I have learned how to be a better observer and record observations.”
Student Joe Crawford said, “I have learned how to keep a plant alive. It takes a lot more than just water.”
Growing Beyond Earth provides a steady stream of valuable data to NASA scientists who are developing technologies for growing food crops for long-duration missions into deep space, according to the program’s website.
In its seventh year, more than 40,000 middle and high school students and their teachers nationwide have contributed hundreds of thousand data points and tested 180 varieties of edible plants for NASA.
For more information on the program, visit https://fairchildgarden.org/gbe.
