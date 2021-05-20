SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Helping students overcome frustration when something doesn’t go exactly as planned was a primary focus during the development of a robotics program at St. John School.
Fourth-grade teacher Kelly Vito and technology director Daniella Hoza talked about taking the schools’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program to the next level.
“We have been doing STEM activities for three years and we wanted to do a longer program,” Vito said.
“What they learned during this experience is a lot of them [the robots] didn’t work the first time,” she said.
The students had to persevere. That was the idea.
“We have been talking all year about perseverance,” she said. A motto of Failure to Success has been discussed in detail, Vito said.
Thirty two fourth graders worked with 12 ninth-grade mentors, Vito said.
The students gathered in small groups as teachers, mentors and administrators interacted with the students and their robots, rolling across the cement behind the school.
She said the learning went both ways.
“It was great because sometimes the fourth graders were teaching the ninth graders,” she said.
“They are like little engineers,” said freshman Izzy Martinez.
She said she also has learned how to build things.
Relationship growth was also a part of the experience for freshman Jacob Bennett.
“I kind of enjoyed getting to know some kids I didn’t really know,” he said.
Vito said the lessons also crossed subject lines.
“We talked about different energy sources that don’t pollute,” she said.
The robots are powered by solar energy.
“My passion is obviously teaching kids to be real-world problems solvers. I think grit and perseverance are just as important than earning high grades,” Vito said.
Many of the fourth graders apparently agree.
“If something doesn’t work, figure it out. Don’t expect someone else to come do your work,” said Patrick Ward in a written response to asking what he learned.
“I learned that some things aren’t always easy, but I can do it,” said Tanner Hicks.
“We got to experience something that not every kid gets to experience. It definitely brought us closer together as a class,” said Hanna Petro.
