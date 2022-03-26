March SOM.jpg

St. John School’s March students of the month are, left to right, Jaxon Baker, Kindergarten; Ryan Williams, grade 9; Aiden Lee, grade 4 and Jayden Steele, grade 3.

From staff reports

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The 2021-22 school year theme at St. John School is Power Up-Reconnect.

“Our March Students of the Month are doing just that,” said Keith Corlew, St. John’s director of marketing. “They are accepting responsibility, taking ownership, consistently doing the right thing and creating an atmosphere of excellence.”

This month’s students were selected with a focus on the core value of kindness.

The students are: Jaxon Baker, Ryan Williams, Aiden Lee and Jayden Steele.

Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you