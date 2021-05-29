SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Tradition, faith in God and family were the focus of the thoughts of graduates and administrators as they reflected on the class of 2021 during St. John School graduation on Friday night.
After faculty member Sandy Clough gathered the graduates in the hallway of the school, they all processed to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstances” in pairs before finding their chairs in the front row of the school’s gymnasium.
“Today is the culmination of many years of work. We thank you for getting us safely to this day,” said St. John School Principal Scott Plescia in an opening prayer.
St. John School President Sister Maureen Burke welcomed the families to the ceremonies and reflected on the unknown nature of the 2020-21 school year. All participants and those in attendance wore masks except while speaking.
“It is certainly appropriate we have 21 graduates in 2021,” Burke said. She said the graduates are lucky to have support from families, faculty, staff and friends.
The Superintendent of the Diocese of Youngstown Mary Fiala introduced graduation speaker, and former St. John teacher, Anna Thomas.
“For most people here our commencement speaker needs no introduction,” she said.
Thomas reflected on the students growth from “sweet” babies to inquisitive high school students now ready to go out into the world.
“As your skill level broadened. You became more more independent every year,” Thomas said of the gradual development through junior high school to high school.
“You wanted it all. You juggled it all,” Thomas said of the high school students as they attacked academics, sports and other extra-curricular activities.
“My dear grads you have come a long way. You took it to the max. You are going different directions, but you are connected forever,” she said.
Morgan Anderson, the valedictorian with Hannah McClure, shared of her family’s long tradition at St. John.
“I have been at St. John my whole life and I am a third-generation Herald,” she said.
She thanked her teachers for their sacrifice to make the students lives better.
“There are two things every senior has in common, our love of St. John and the ending of our childhood,” she said.
Anderson also thanked Burke for creating a new vision for the school that unified all grades in one building.
Hannah McClure shared stories from two books and focused on the importance of unconditional love.
“St. John has been a fresh start for many in this class ... let us all forgive eternally,” she said.
Of the 21 graduates 17 are headed to community college or universities, one to the United States Marine Corps, one to the workforce and two to technical school training according to the program for the graduation.
