St. Angelo Gage Furniture celebrates 50 years in business

ASHTABULA — Sandra and Fred Gage had friends, family and local politicians to help them celebrate 50 years in business at St. Angelo Gage Furniture Store on Saturday morning.
The couple started the business with the help of her father who assisted in securing a loan, Sandra Gage said.
“I was never here in the beginning because I was having babies,” she said with a laugh. She said her sister Mary Ann Chatman was active from the start of the business and Sandra Gage became more involved 25 years ago when the children were grown.
“I missed out on the hard times,” Sandra Gage said.
Chatman said there was a lot of hard work and worry during the early stage of the business development.
“I was only 24 when we started,” she said.
Fred Gage, 78, said they really didn’t know anything about the business, but threw themselves into learning all the details as they went along. He said the hardest thing to learn was how much inventory to buy because it had to be paid for creating possible cash-flow issues.
He said the business hasn’t really changed that much except that so much furniture is now created in countries around the world. Gage said some furniture is assembled here after the component parts are created elsewhere.
“We roll with the flow,” Gage said of how the business has survived all these years. He said he loves interacting with people.
“I enjoy it too much. I don’t want to quit,” Gage said. He said wanted to thank all the customers who have made the business a success.
The business has been a family affair in more ways than one.
“My daughter has helped us out a lot,” he said.
Flora David, the Gage’s daughter, said she started out at the store with a baby in tow.
“That worked out good,” she said of the arrangement that included having her parents available to watch the child while she worked.
She said Tony Giangola, who worked for the business for many years, even ate with her daughter. David said the store became a “safe zone” for students from area schools that missed the bus or had to wait for their parents to pick them up.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski and Ashtabula Councilwoman Kym Foglio both read proclamations honoring the business on its 50th birthday celebration.
