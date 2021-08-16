St. Angelo Gage Furniture celebrates 50 years in business

St. Angelo Gage Furniture store owners Sandra Gage, third from left, and Fred Gage, fourth from left, celebrate 50 years in business on Saturday at the Ashtabula store with friends and family. Pictured from left are Flora David, long-time employee and daughter of the Gages, Devin Farrar, sales and delivery representative, Sandra and Fred, Cheryl Harting, store manager, James Viruet, sales and delivery, Sue Ducro, Kym Foglio, Ashtabula city councilwoman, Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski and Mary Ann Chatman, long-time employee and Sandra Gage’s sister.