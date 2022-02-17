Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Periods of rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.