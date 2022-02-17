ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ashtabula County Home Show returns March 11-13 to Ashtabula Towne Square.
The three-day show will take place during mall hours, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Organizers encourage residents to stop by and visit all the exhibitors.
“With spring right around the corner, the Ashtabula County Home Show is an excellent opportunity to see what many of our local businesses have to offer to help enhance your home,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
Numerous vendors are expected to participate, giving winter-weary residents lots of ideas and products to update their home.
This year, in addition to the home exhibitors, attendees can peruse home-based party businesses, as well several non-profit organizations showcasing their offerings.
While at the show, attendees may grab lunch or dinner at one of the nearby restaurants or the food truck parked at the entrance of the mall.
“We are offering everyone registering at the Ashtabula County Chambers booth a chance to win certificates for the mall, baskets or other door prizes,” said show coordinator Sue Ellen Foote, who serves as the director of the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many of the exhibitors also will have contests and registrations for prize drawings at their exhibits.”
Foote encourages business owners to take part in the Home Show to help show Ashtabula County residents and visitors what the county has to offer.
Anyone interested in being part of this year’s Ashtabula County Home Show should call Bob Schultz 440-567-2325 or email rockcreekchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com.
To pay by credit card call 440-466-8694 or email info@genevachamber.org.
The show is sponsored by the Ashtabula County Chambers of Commerce.
