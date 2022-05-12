JEFFERSON — The police report involving the executive director of the Ashtabula County YMCA’s alleged misconduct with someone under the age of 18 has been referred to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for review, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.
In April, the YMCA Board of Directors placed Trevor Sprague, 45, of Ashtabula, on paid leave and announced that Brian Pruitt will the acting director in Sprague’s absence.
“We are presently reviewing and verifying the facts of the case,” said County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole. “Once our investigation is completed, we will determine the charges and whether we should charge [Sprague].”
The timeline on the process has not been determined and is ongoing, she said.
Andy Juhola, president of the YMCA board of directors, said the YMCA is saddened and deeply concerned about the allegations.
“We are fully supporting the investigation,” he said. “We will have no further comment on this matter until the investigation is complete.”
Sprague could not be reached for comment.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the department investigated the allegations, interviewed people and then sent the report to prosecutors.
In a prepared statement, Juhola said the board learned of a prior relationship between Sprague and an employee of the YMCA six months ago.
“It was determined that the relationship between these individuals took place several years before the individual became an employee, and in fact had terminated prior to the hiring of the individual,” he said. “Nevertheless, the board investigated the matter thoroughly. As a result of that investigation, the board determined no YMCA policies were violated and the YMCA was not required — or advised — to take any action beyond its internal investigation.”
Juhola also said the Ashtabula YMCA follows the “rule of two,” meaning that no person under the age of 18 is to be alone with a single adult. The organization requires that adults working with children in the facility must be in the line of sight of other people at all times. Additionally, children and adolescents are not allowed to engage in any type of private messaging with adult staff or volunteers.
Sprague came to the Ashtabula YMCA as CEO in October 2012. Before coming to Ashtabula, he served as membership and marketing director for the YMCA of western Stark County and branch executive for the Massillon Family YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.