The hot summer weather doesn’t deter area athletes from getting in shape for football, cross country, golf, volleyball and soccer seasons throughout Ashtabula County.
Lakeside soccer and football players were sharing the field on Thursday morning as football players ran routes and soccer players worked on ball handling drills.
In Jefferson, stretching was an important part of the pre-practice routine for Falcon football players using bands before working on team meetings before hitting the field while Conneaut linemen ran sprint drills around the practice field at the high school.
The hard summer work will soon pay off as high school sports kick into full gear in the next two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.