SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School will perform “SpongeBob the Musical” on March 24, 25, and 26 at Lakeside Auditorium.
Shows will be held March 24 at 7:30 p.m., March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children 4 and under are free.
The show follows Spongebob and his friends, Sandy and Patrick, as they try to save Bikini Bottom from an erupting volcano.
The show features SpongeBob fans’ favorite characters, including Plankton, Karen, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Mrs. Puff, and even Patchy the Pirate.
“Our cast of 30-plus kids and pit of mostly student musicians have worked tirelessly to bring this mammoth show to the Lakeside stage,” said Director Aaron Drews. “It is a fun show for all ages and has a wonderful message about acceptance, being true to yourself, never giving up, and friendship.”
Music Direction will be performed Nora Giangola, choreography by Tracy Drews, and pit direction by David P. Roth.
