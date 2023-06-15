SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A world-renowned spiritual leader will be visiting the area on June 24.
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values, will be speaking at the Lakeside High School Performing Arts Center on June 24, according to a press release from the event organizers.
Plans are also in place to play a trailer for the documentary “Breath of Hope,” which describes the impact of Shankar’s teachings, according to the release.
A group of Ashtabula County residents received a $10,000 grant from the Ohio State University’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science, and also received a $50,000 grant from OSU’s Opioid Innovation Fund to conduct research on SKY breath meditation.
According to the Art of Living’s website, SKY breath meditation reduces stress and increases life satisfaction.
Jill Klimpel, one of the organizers of the event, said she was first exposed to Shankar’s practices in 2010, when she was going through a difficult time.
“I took the course myself in 2010 and it was very transformational for me,” she said. “I felt so much better emotionally, physically. And so I kept practicing, I started practicing every day, I started learning more, going a little deeper, and feeling better.”
Klimpel said when she was working as an advisor at OSU, she saw so much depression and anxiety among students at the school, she started teaching courses for students, faculty and staff.
“And then I wanted to come back home and do something to help people here,” she said.
She said she lost friends to overdoses and has many more in recovery. Courses went well, and participants had success, Klimpel said.
“I was driving back and forth between Columbus and Ashtabula every weekend to facilitate these programs,” she said. “My friend ... started helping me and more and more people just started coming. It was definitely a recovery theme, like, most everybody who came was in recovery, or had lost somebody, or had somebody they loved in recovery.”
Klimpel said Shankar immediately wanted to support the area when he found out how badly Ashtabula County had been impacted by the drug crisis.
“He’s a wonderful teacher, he’s taught millions of people around the world,” she said.
Shankar’s talk will focus on tools to maintain happiness and resilience during chaotic, difficult times, Klimpel said.
“It’ll be very uplifting and transformational,” she said. “He’ll be talking about tools and techniques to keep your inner peace when things get crazy.”
Klimpel encouraged people who want to attend to purchase tickets at www.aolf.me/innerpeace.
“Regardless of all of our divisions, our different thoughts, our different beliefs, our gender, religion, nationality, whatever it is, we’re still connected at the human level,” she said.
Organizers of the event are volunteers, she said.
“It’s all grass-roots, we’re all volunteers,” she said. “This is a completely volunteer-run organization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.