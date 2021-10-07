Spirited fun coming to Ashtabula Senior Center

ASHTABULA — Boil and bubble, bubble and boil — the Ashtabula Senior Center is cooking up treats for a special Halloween event.
The Senior Center will host a Halloween party from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the center, 4148 Main Ave.
“Join us for a wicked good celebration,” said Lisa Bruckman, executive director.
There will be fellowship, sideboards, games, a costume contest and a buffet dinner featuring such delights as brain punch, roasted zombie eyeballs and batty wings.
Nicely Done will provide dance music from 4-6 p.m.
Decorations will add to the spooky fun. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, but it’s not a requirement.
Seating is limited to 40 guests.
RSVP by Oct. 15 by calling 440-998-6750 or go to https://scheduleplus.com/ashtabula.
The event will be the seventh Halloween party at the center since it moved from the old Shea’s Theatre at 4632 Main Ave. to a vacant bank at 4184 Main Ave., allowing more room for parties and services for senior citizens.
Last year’s party was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
