Spirited fun coming to Ashtabula Senior Center

April Mariotti, center, talks with Sandy Fetters, left, and Linda Caudill, right, at the Ashtabula Senior Center’s 2019 Halloween costume party. This year’s party will be held from 2-6 p.m. Oct.  29.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ASHTABULA — Boil and bubble, bubble and boil — the Ashtabula Senior Center is cooking up treats for a special Halloween event.

The Senior Center will host a Halloween party from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the center, 4148 Main Ave.

“Join us for a wicked good celebration,” said Lisa Bruckman, executive director. 

There will be fellowship, sideboards, games, a costume contest and a buffet dinner featuring such delights as brain punch, roasted zombie eyeballs and batty wings. 

Nicely Done will provide dance music from 4-6 p.m. 

Decorations will add to the spooky fun. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, but it’s not a requirement.

Seating is limited to 40 guests.

RSVP by Oct. 15 by calling 440-998-6750 or go to https://scheduleplus.com/ashtabula

The event will be the seventh Halloween party at the center since it moved from the old Shea’s Theatre at 4632 Main Ave. to a vacant bank at 4184 Main Ave., allowing more room for parties and services for senior citizens.

Last year’s party was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you