After Geneva High School’s head football coach spoke out about issues with scheduling practice times with SPIRE, officials with the facility responded.
At a school board meeting last week, Eagles coach Don Shymske said three of the eight sets of dates he requested to use the facility for practices this summer were rejected by SPIRE.
Rich Odell, co-managing director of SPIRE, said as the facility grows, more and more camps are scheduled during the summer.
“Because that’s a primary stream of both revenue and enrollment for us, those things — as has always been the case — would have to take some precedence,” Odell said.
The agreement between SPIRE and the Geneva schools is structured to work around scheduling issues as much as possible, he said.
SPIRE is not attempting to make scheduling harder for the schools to schedule practices, he said.
“[Camps are] our primary opportunity to build an enrollment and create a more robust opportunity for our kids,” he said. “We can’t cancel camps to acommodate the local times, and we try to work with them on that.”
Odell said SPIRE is starting to schedule camps for 2024 in three weeks.
“We need to get in as many camps as we can in the summer window that we have,” he said.
SPIRE is currently in the midst of putting in another field and a half, which Odell said will hopefully relieve some of the space pressures.
“These things are not going to go away, because obviously, we need to grow and make the operation profitable, that’s the goal,” Odell said. “To do that requires that we utilize all the time we possibly can, when kids are not in school, in order to reinforce our opportunity to get enrollment.”
A significant percentage of SPIRE’s fall enrollment comes from kids who enroll in August camps, he said.
“That’s really key. We’re not like a traditional private school, where people will decide, and make up their mind on where they want to go, in February or March or April,” Odell said. “They make those decisions after their child has had a camp experience in the summer.”
