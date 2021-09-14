School has started at SPIRE Academy and plans for the entire complex are coming together.
SPIRE Academy has started school with enrollment jumping from 25 at this time last year to the mid-40s, said Richard O’Dell, co-managing director of SPIRE Institute.
“We are pleased that, with COVID, we are doing this well,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell said the plans for the entire property are being prioritized and funding has been finalized for a Marriott Towne Suites hotel and a Starbucks to be constructed. He said construction could start as early as the third quarter of this year for the hotel and the first quarter of next year for the Starbucks.
The students attending the academy are from all over the world, O’Dell said.
“We have 15 states represented and a dozen countries,” he said.
The school philosophy includes academics, major of sports concentration, personal skills development and a career plan, O’Dell said.
“I have always believed that anyone that is in middle school, high school or post-graduate degree needs to find something they are passionate about,” he said.
The school focuses on all four elements and uses a “word of the week” to help focus the students on learning through both their academic and sports experiences.
The new wrestling program at the institute has also begun and other sports are being reviewed, O’Dell said.
O’Dell said a plan for the development of more than 500 acres of land is underway. The the plan was developed by an outside entity. He said there are several building blocks of development that will need to occur with several three-story structures to house a proposed 500 to 600 boarding students.
The institute’s drone program is also picking up with the facility hosting regular competitors coming from as far away as Philadelphia and Chicago.
“When they are posted they sell out in 30 seconds,” he said.
He said a national program to consult with schools all over the country regarding drone competition is being developed He said staff are also trying to develop regional, state and national competitions, with the finals being held at SPIRE Institute.
O’Dell said plans to develop a wide variety of opportunities for students, and visitors to the campus are underway as well.
