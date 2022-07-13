Staff Report
GENEVA — The Platt R. Spencer (high school) All-Classes Reunion will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 24 at Geneva Township Park in the lakefront pavilion.
Photos will be taken around 2 p.m.
Alumni, teachers, administrators, staff and their guests are invited, including those who attended but may not have graduated from Spencer.
The last graduating class was 1961 due to consolidation with Geneva High School.
No refreshments will be provided. Classes can plan picnics at or before noon, or after 4 p.m.
Golf cart transportation will be available. For information, contact Bill Peters at 440-796-3570.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.