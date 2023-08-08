Polls open at 6:30 a.m. today throughout the state, as Ohio voters decide on a proposed change to the state constitution.
There is only one issue on the ballot, Issue 1, which would raise the bar for amending Ohio’s constitution to 60 percent, from 50 percent plus one vote. The amendment also requires that any initiative petition seeking to amend the constitution have signatures from all 88 counties in the state, and remove a period in which additional signatures can be submitted to the Secretary of State in support of a petition, according to a summary of the amendment from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
Proponents and opponents have differing opinions on the proposed amendment.
Proponents of the bill claim it will elevate the standard for amendments by ensuring approved amendments to the constitution have broad support by increasing the threshold for approval and requiring signatures from all 88 counties.
Opponents of the bill claim it ends majority rule by making it so 40 percent of voters can block any issue, and would make it impossible for citizen-led groups to meet the requirements.
More than 4,000 Ashtabula County residents voted early for the election. Non-partisan voters were the most populous group to vote early, requesting a total of 1,614 ballots, with Republicans in second with 1,238 absentee ballot requests, and Democrats in third, with 1,174, according to the Board of Elections website.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.
