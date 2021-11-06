SPAGHETTI DINNER
GENEVA — A fundraising spaghetti dinner to help the Wilson family with their son’s medical bills is being held today from noon to 6 p.m. at the Geneva VFW Post 6846, 76 Depot St.
Zachary Wilson, a father of one, suffered spinal injuries when he fell off a roof during a construction job. He is the son of Lori (Gruber) and Fred Wilson of Austinburg.
The spaghetti dinner cost $10 and includes meatball, salad and roll. Baked goods also will be for sale.
There will be a Chinese auction, $1,000 lottery board and 50/50 raffle.
For more information, call 440-466-3127 or 440-855-2847.
