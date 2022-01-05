Schools in the southern part of the county returned to school this week with no changes in policy.
“The students are back to school and there are no alterations to policy,” said Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison. He said there were fairly normal absentee rates for this time of year with normal colds and flu part of the winter reality.
“Looking around the building today there is an uptick in students and staff wearing masks,” he said. The district does not mandate mask usage.
Edison said he believes families are doing a good job of keeping themselves healthy.
Grand Valley Local Schools also welcomed their students back to class this week as well. GVLS Superintendent William Nye sent out a letter telling families they were not changing current polices in the district regarding wearing masks, distancing and quarantine procedures.
Grand Valley also does not have a mask policy but suggests students and staff wear them to help stop the spread of the virus.
“We will continue to monitor our schools and work with the Ashtabula County Health Department as they provide further guidance,” Nye said.
He also shared elements of a letter Ohio’s hospitals recently sent out to communities across the state. The letter indicated students benefit from in person learning and keeping schools open is a priority, vaccination is the best way to keep children and adults from severe illness, and masking slows the spread of the virus.
“Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have sings of any infectious illness or are not feeling well,” Nye said. He also said a second vaccination clinic will be scheduled soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.