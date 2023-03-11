JEFFERSON — Plans have been tweaked after last week’s active shooter hoax call, as police learn from their response to the event.
On the morning of March 1, a call came into the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency, falsely claiming that a shooting was taking place at Jefferson Area High School.
Officers from the Jefferson Police Department, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Ashtabula Police Department responded quickly. Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen said officers cleared the school two times in six minutes.
The investigation into who made the call is ongoing, he said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the issue, Mackensen said.
The hoax call has been traced to a Texas internet address, he said.
“From there, the FBI is actually following up on that at this point, because there were a number of ‘swatting’ calls,” Mackensen said. “It’s become bigger than Jefferson.”
There were a number of calls that gave the same information as the call regarding Jefferson Area High School, he said.
According to a statement from the FBI, the bureau is aware of reported swatting incidents, and takes them very seriously. The FBI will continue to work with law enforcement to act on information as it becomes available, and the public is urged to report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement immediately.
Mackensen said he has no issues with the number of officers who responded to last week’s call, and the speed at which they did so.
“I think what we want to do is tweak how they respond, like, what locations they go to,” he said.
“We have already revamped our location, as to where the kids would go, where we would evacuate to, trying to clean up some of the aftermath.”
Police cleared the school twice in six minutes, Mackensen said.
“That time-frame, I have no problem with whatsoever,” he said.
“The problem we have is the after, the parents coming, how we release the children, where we would send them somehow to keep accountability for the children.”
The plan the department had for responding to such an incident was 12 years old, and it is time for an update, Mackensen said.
“Things have changed, here in the village, the locations, why we didn’t use them in the past, and why we can use them again today,” he said.
In the future, if there is an issue at any of the schools in the village that requires an evacuation, students will be taken to the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, Mackensen said.
“We would secure the fairgrounds as a location, and the buses would pick up all the children and bring them there,” he said. “The parents should always go to the fairgrounds if there’s an incident, that is the plan.”
Previously, plans called for police to secure five locations around the village, with different locations for various grade levels.
“It just makes sense, to eliminate any confusion, parents would always go to the fairgrounds,” Mackensen said. “Even if it was the same incident like [last week], parents should still go there as kind of like a holding place, then we would send out a robo-call saying it’s now safe for you to come down and pick up your child at the school if you would like.”
No matter what kind of incident takes place, if the schools need to be evacuated, students will be taken to the fairgrounds, Mackensen said.
