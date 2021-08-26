SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The first day of school isn’t the first day of school for one St. John School student without his kindergarten teacher by his side.
What started as a teacher helping a shy kindergarten student find his way to his classroom has become a tradition. On Wednesday, for the 13th and final time, teacher Anna Thomas walked senior Devyn Mercilliott to his homeroom.
“She made me feel safe,” he said, recalling their first meeting 13 years ago. “After that, she became my favorite teacher.”
Thomas, who retired as a kindergarten teacher a few years ago, now works with St. John’s preschool students. Even so, she expects to see Mercilliott on the first day of school, walk with him to his homeroom and get a hug.
“He would come to my classroom and say, ‘I can’t start school without you,’” Thomas said, with a smile.
Mercilliott was one of 506 St. John students who started school on Wednesday — that’s up 5 percent from last year, said Keith Corlew, director of enrollment management and marketing.
The elementary children were introduced to their teachers and classmates until 10:50 a.m., then the older junior high and high school students arrived for the afternoon.
Teachers arrived early to school on the first day to make sure everything ran smoothly, Corlew said.
The only issue of the day was a small 11 a.m. traffic jam on Depot Road, consisting of parents waiting to pick up students. Corlew said the first day’s staggered schedule caused the brief backup.
Principal Scott Plescia said he’s excited about the new school year.
“We have many new staff members,” he said. “The theme this year is ‘Power Up Reconnect,’ where we encourage our students to reach for the stars and reconnect after a year of possibly feeling disconnected because of COVID-19.”
Fourth-graders Daisha Baker and Elizabeth Goodman chatted while waiting for dismissal from the gymnasium.
“We had a good first day,” Daisha said.
Molly Cole and Sydney Farris, both in eighth grade, walked out of school together, discussing the events of the day.
St. John School is a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade Catholic school serving the Diocese of Youngstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.