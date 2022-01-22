Solicitor gifts Andover with portrait of Clarence Darrow

ANDOVER — A significant link to law history of the United States will be memorialized in Village Hall with a portrait of famous attorney Clarence Darrow thanks to the efforts of Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila.
Kotila has been village solicitor for 40 years and decided to present a print of Darrow to commemorate his links to the area. The print will be displayed in council chambers. He said 40 years ago, the former solicitor showed him Darrow’s signature on a plaque on chamber walls, but nothing more visible was available.
Darrow was born and raised in Kinsman and set up his law office in Andover. In 1883, he signed a petition asking the Ashtabula County commissioners to accept Andover as a village. He went on to argue cases in the former Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court that now houses the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners meeting room.
In 1888, Darrow moved to Chicago and argued some of the biggest cases of the 20th century, including the Leopold and Loeb murder trial and the Scopes Monkey Trial, Kotila said.
Kotila bought the print through a charitable organization connected to the Ashtabula County Bar Association.
“This signed and numbered print is from a painting completed by the late Daniel Francis Bridy which was commissioned by the Ashtabula County Bar Association,” he said.
Bridy specialized in national historical murals and was recognized by the New York Art Director’s Club, the Chicago Art Director’s Club and the Pittsburgh Society of Visual Communications.
“Clarence Darrow was one of the first superstar attorneys,” Kotila said.
“Jan. 6, I celebrated my 40th anniversary as village solicitor and I decided I am going to give the village a gift. It has been a genuine honor to serve the village over the 40 years,” Kotila said.
Andover Mayor Gerald DiBell said he thinks it is a great gesture by Kotial.
“Rich has done a lot for the village. It is very appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.