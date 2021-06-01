People lined the streets of area communities on Monday morning as parades again gathered people to remember veterans who never made it home.
Parades were on hiatus last year as the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings a dangerous proposition. Smaller area communities held parades this year while some communities decided to wait another year because of the virus.
“Those are the real heroes. They gave it their all,” said Monte Foltz of Ashtabula after reading the names of all the Ashtabula city residents who died during the Vietnam War at the Ashtabula War Memorial.
Rev. Bob Leonard also honored a specific group of veterans, those who served in Vietnam, for their service.
“We want to remember those who came back from a war like none we have ever seen. They had to come back and fight a war with their own countrymen and their government. That can never happen again,” he said.
More than 200 people gathered at the Ashtabula War Memorial under bright sunny skies to reflect on those who never returned home. Riders from veterans’s motorcycle groups attended the event to support veterans who paid the ultimate price with their lives.
In Conneaut, a parade started at the Conneaut American Legion hall on Broad Street and continued to city hall where numerous wreaths were placed at the city’s veterans memorial. The parade continued to City Cemetery on Liberty Street where memorial services continued.
“They do a really nice job. It is a great service. The community has a lot of spark. It is great to see so many people come out for those who gave their lives,” said Conneaut City Manager James Hockaday.
In the Rock Creek area, residents lined Route 45 while waiting for a parade to come through the downtown area. “We are celebrating our wonderful country and here to support our community,” said Christina Bellas while waiting for the parade with her twin daughters Audrey and Aurora, 11.
Jeff Phelps waited for the parade with his daughter Willow, 7, of Rome Township. He said he brought his daughter so they could show their appreciation for veterans and those who didn’t make it home.
“The most important part of today is to remember the people who have fallen in war,” said John Dyrcz of the Rock Creek Veterans of Foreign Wars who organized the event. He said the parade has been held since 1972 with a break last year because of the virus.
