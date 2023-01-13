As much as 8 inches of snow is forecasted through early Saturday in Ashtabula County and other lake effect regions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for Ashtabula County, according to the NWS.
Snow amounts of 2- to 6-inches expected, with up to 9 inches in lake effect regions as rain transitions to snow across the area, according to NWS.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause blowing snow in northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.
“Travel could be very difficult,” according to the advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute.”
An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.
All this comes less than a month after Ashtabula County residents dealt with blizzard conditions on Dec. 23, as a winter storm blew through town.
The area was also under a wind-chill warning, with temperatures dipping below zero.
Forecasters don’t believe this round of wintery weather will be nearly as cold, with temperatures predicted around 33 degrees today and 28 degrees on Saturday. Come Sunday, look for sunny skies and a high of 39, according to the NWS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges motorists to slow down and use caution.
