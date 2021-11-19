Snow may ruffle turkey feathers, disrupt travel plans

Snow may be on the menu along this Thanksgiving for holiday travelers.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon today, with three to five inches of lake-effect snow predicted for Ashtabula County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees for the high today and 31 degrees for the low, under mostly cloudy skies, according to the NWS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol warns motorists to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
OHP recommends drivers slow down and use caution.
More than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday, which is up 13 percent from last year, according to AAA, and near what it was seen before the pandemic in 2019.
Throughout the next week, Mother Nature will serve up a cornucopia of weather bringing snow, wind and rain throughout the United States.
Travel by plane is expected to be up 80 percent from last year, according to AAA. This means any bad weather could bring delays at the airport. Travelers are urged to arrive early and keep on top of changes in schedules.
For the 48 million people who plan to hit the road this holiday, the NWS predicts the worse weather to hit on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which is usually the busiest travel day of the year, according to AAA.
Weather conditions could impact major travel on stretches of interstates 80, 81, 90 and 95, thanks to a large, slow-moving storm that will hit the region during the first half of next week.
Wind will be the primary concern on Wednesday, but motorists who plan to travel through northeastern New York, New England and the mountains in West Virginia could face a perilous drive with lingering snow.
Lake-effect snow is expected for the snowbelt of northeast Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York and as far south as the central Appalachians, according to the NWS.
Anyone planning on attending Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade should dress warmly, according to the NWS.
Those who are planning any trip over the next week should check out the weather for their destination. Call 511 for the latest road conditions for Ohio.
