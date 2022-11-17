A storm front that dumped several inches of sloppy, slushy snow on northern Ashtabula County on Thursday has weakened and shouldn't pose a threat today or over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Accumulations of 10 to 17 inches hit areas north of Interstate 90, crippling traffic and closing schools, courthouses and businesses.
Parts of I-90 closed Thursday in Ashtabula County due to impassable roads in both directions.
The Ashtabula Harbor was hit especially hard with residents unable to get out of their driveways because of deep, heavy snow, with several residents reporting more than a foot of snow.
Monroe Center received 17.2 inches of snow; Edgewood, 16 inches; Conneaut, 14 inches; Plymouth, 14 inches; southern parts of Ashtabula, 9 inches; Pierpont, 5.5 inches, and Jefferson 2.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reported 300 snowplow crews out trying to clear the roads.
The Ashtabula County Courthouse and Ashtabula Municipal Court were closed for the day. Thursday's hearings will be rescheduled, officials said.
Thursday morning, I-90 west was closed in both directions beyond Route 7 because of a crash.
A 20-car backup snarled traffic at Routes 11 and 20, and another backup at Routes 20 and 84 brought traffic to a stand still Thursday morning.
Sheriff's deputies reported a lot of vehicles stuck in the snow and encouraged everyone to stay home so emergency vehicles could get through.
According to FirstEnergy, nearly 10,000 customers were without power in parts of Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township, Kingsville and Conneaut. Most power was restored by Thursday afternoon, according to First Energy.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said the biggest issue the city faced was a wide-spread power outage that started about 8 a.m. on Thursday and ended around 2 p.m.
"The [power lines] that feed the substations, they had so much snow and ice on them, I guess they were stretched and then the wind would blow and make them clack together and short out," he said.
The outage has been resolved, but there could still be issues with local power lines struck by tree branches.
"As far as streets go, all the mains are clear," Hockaday said. "We got them stripped down to asphalt. Some of the side streets definitely need additional work, but they've all been passed over, every street's been plowed."
Hockaday commended city crews who worked through the night fighting the storm.
"Pretty proud of our crews, obviously public works, but wastewater and Water crews were out there helping out too," Hockaday said.
He estimated that the city received between 18 inches and two feet of snow overnight.
"Our next biggest challenge is ODOT has all of I-90 routed through Conneaut right now," Hockaday said. "So I-90 westbound is coming right through the center of town. We have police officers staffing traffic signals."
Hockaday said a warming center has been opened at the Conneaut Human Resources Center. Anyone unable to make it to the center should call the non-emergency line at 440-593-7440 to arrange for transportation, Hockaday said.
"Certainly, if anybody's on oxygen, they don't have power, anything like that, again, contact us, dial 911, we'll take care of it," Hockaday said.
Geneva City Manager Joe Varckette said the city handled the storm relatively well. "Fortunately, we were prepared for the for this first winter blast and we were able to get a jump on things early this morning," he said.
Varckette said city crews did a good job of maintaining main roads throughout the day.
"While it was dicy at times, we were able to keep up and continue on to our secondary roads, which we will continue clearing throughout the evening," he said.
By mid-afternoon, the snowfall decreased with parts of the snow belt seeing another 1 to 3 inches.
Delays due to wintry conditions were also reported in Lake and Geauga counties. Cleveland's east side got 1-3 inches of the white stuff, while areas further south, lesser amounts.
The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness reminds people to prepare for severe weather and potential emergencies. Tips include removing low-hanging and dead tree branches that could break and fall weighed down by ice and snow; preparing winter disaster kits for homes and vehicles; investing in a NOAA public alert/weather radio, and updating disaster preparedness plans.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have urged drivers to use caution and slow down for the conditions. It is also Ohio law that headlights be turned on when windshield wipers are active.
