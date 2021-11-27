Today, a number of local businesses will participate in Small Business Saturday, an event intended to encourage shoppers to support local businesses after Black Friday.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010, and has been co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, according to the SBA’s website. Americans spent approximately $20 million on local businesses on 2020’s Small Business Saturday.
Holiday consumer spending is expected to break that record this year, according to the SBA.
Local small businesses are prepared for the event.
Sarah Zinski, owner of Pretty Good Books in Ashtabula, said she hopes to use Small Business Saturday to raise the profile of her business.
“What we hear most often is, ‘Didn’t know you were here,’” Zinski said.
Zinski said patrons will receive free coffee and hot cocoa when they visit.
Zinski said Small Business Saturday is a good way to highlight local businesses.
“You’ve done your shopping at the big stores, come check out the local stores that are here,” Zinski said.
Tony Capo, owner of Robot Zero Comics in Geneva, said he has different deals planned for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
“We’ve had a couple good Small Business Saturdays,” Capo said.
Business was pretty good on Friday morning, Capo said.
“Sales on Black Friday are pretty consistent,” he said.
People coming into his store on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday is a huge compliment, he said.
“It’s nice to know that they are considering us first, before the big box stores,” Capo said.
Marianne’s Chocolate and Cheese Production Manager Andrew Viancourt said Small Business Saturday has traditionally been busy for the business.
“We see a lot of people,” Viancort said. “This year ... we have a coupon out for free a candy cane bark with any purchase to try and celebrate the season a little.”
This is the first year the business has had both its Ashtabula Harbor and Austinburg locations have been open for Small Business Saturday, Viancourt said.
“We are excited to see how that turns out for us,” he said.
Viancourt said Small Business Saturday is a great way to kick off the holiday season.
“We’re always thankful to everyone for their support,” he said.
