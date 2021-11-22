ASHTABULA — Small Business Saturday, a holiday that encourages Americans to patron downtown stores, is just around the corner.
First observed in November 2010, Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. This holiday is always on the last Saturday in November — that’s this Saturday, Nov. 27.
“We are so thankful for all of the small businesses that are the backbone of our community and we want to encourage everyone to support you,” said Greg Church, director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce. “We are encouraging folks to shop at small businesses.”
Many shops along Main Avenue and Bridge Street are offering discounts on certain merchandise or specialty items.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said the local businesses are great.
“They have wonderful and diverse products,” he said. “Shopping local benefits so many and the gifts are so appreciated. There’s nothing better then spending a nice day shopping and then eating at one of our fine restaurants.”
