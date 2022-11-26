After the chaos at chain retailers that was Black Friday, local businesses are asking for your patronage on Small Business Saturday today.
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a way to encourage people to do more of their holiday shopping at locally-owned businesses, according to the credit card company’s website.
Since then, it has grown significantly, with entities of all sizes, from local business groups to the United States government encouraging Americans to support local businesses.
“Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for our local small businesses,” said Greg Church, executive director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce.
“As always we are urging everyone to consider supporting such businesses here locally as they fulfill their holiday shopping. Our county truly has everything you need to take care of everybody on your list. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and it is important that we show them the love and keep them thriving through this season.”
There is a link on the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce’s website, ashtabulachamber.net, with the Small Business Saturday deals being offered by chamber members.
“Our small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said Wendy DuBey, executive director of the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce. “When you ‘shop small,’ your tax dollars stay local, making for a stronger community and you are also supporting those very business owners that are often your friends and neighbors.”
Sue Ellen Foote, executive director of the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, said the group is promoting local businesses and asking area residents to keep small businesses in mind when it comes to gift giving.
“We need to keep these businesses that we have in business,” Foote said. “A business goes out, it affects the entire community, and we’ve all felt businesses closing.”
Among the specials and events being conducted by county businesses, Buccia Vineyard Winery and Bed and Breakfast on Gore Road in Conneaut will be providing a $20 gift card free to anyone who purchases a $100 gift card, or a $10 gift card for anyone who purchases a $50 gift card.
Author Linda Porcello is set to conduct a book signing from noon-3 p.m. today at Pretty Good Books on Main Avenue in Ashtabula as part of the store’s Small Business Saturday promotion.
