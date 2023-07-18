SAYBROOK — Locally owned and operated Sleep Gallery is in its final days of serving the Ashtabula area.
The retail business, 2539 West Prospect Road, is going out of business after 47 years.
Major discounts of up to 70 percent off will be offered on accessories and up to 40 percent off on all mattresses, adjustable bases, bedroom furniture and sheet sets. Featured name brands include Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Vaughan-Bassett, Coaster, Crown Jewel, Wesley Allen and more.
“We are grateful to the communities and families in the area that have given Sleep Gallery an incredible purpose to serve so many for almost 50 years,” said the Bahr family in a prepared statement.
The Bahr family worked for almost a half-century to establish the business. Since opening in 1976, they have expanded showrooms and warehouse spaces multiple times.
The Bahrs have shown their gratitude for this recognition by contributing to local charities and children’s services.
Management encourages the public to shop this liquidation sale. Delivery or pick-up services are available. The building is also for sale and interested parties may contact Ray Bahr at (440) 994-9694.
