HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — A 6-year-old autistic child died Sunday after falling in a pond while playing, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
The child was visiting relatives in the 4800 block of Route 534 on Easter weekend and went missing while playing hide-and-seek, according to the sheriff’s report.
Neighbors found the child about 20 minutes later in a pond on their property, the report said.
The property owner pulled the child from the pond and administered CPR until emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene.
The child was transported to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, where he later died, the report said.
No further information is being released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.
