ASHTABULA — Voters will find the names of six candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot — all hoping to win one of three seats on the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
Political newcomers Jason Keeler, Mary “Peachy” Chatman and Darius Williams are running against three incumbent board members: the President, Christine Seuffert, Vice President William A. Niemi and Dr. Debra Barrickman.
Debra Barrickman
Education: Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Kent State University, with a concentration in gifted and talented education.
Qualifications: An educator with 46+ years of experience. I have the skills needed to incorporate the consensus, needs, and priorities of the community into strong policies. Understand federal and state mandates.
What is the biggest challenge to the Ashtabula Area City Schools and how would you address it?
AACS needs to put its mission statement into action: Together preparing every student for future success. This success can be achieved by addressing the mental and physical health and safety of our students and staff and ensuring equity in access to curriculum and instruction.
With the uncertainty of the funding that will be received from the state, this mission needs to be advanced in a manner that respects the taxpayers trust in the district. Also, I strongly believe that making standardized test scores the measure of our effectiveness as educators was a misguided idea insofar as it reduced the realities of our students into data points.
Why are you running for this position?
I am committed to listening first and to leading thoughtfully and respectfully. My desire to retain my seat on the board is an extension of my desire to serve this community. I am committed to improving the quality of AACS and realize that serving as a policy maker is one of the most direct ways to make a difference. I believe that my background experiences in varied roles in education make me uniquely qualified to serve.
How long have you lived in the Ashtabula Area City School District?
I have lived here for almost my entire life. After my Dad retired from the U.S. Navy, he brought the family back to the town where he grew up, Ashtabula.
Mary (Peachie) Chatman
Education: I attended Kent State, workshops, and professional development about providing wrap around services to students and adults.
Qualifications: My qualifications are my real-world experience and interactions with diverse groups. I’ve dedicated 40 years to empowering my community through social services platforms.
What is the biggest challenge to the AACS District?
Like Ashtabula Area City Schools, districts across the United States recognize the traumatic times our students are enduring as they navigate an evolving impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Social Emotional Learning for our students is more important now than ever.
The most obvious challenge teachers and principals face will be the gravity of overcoming the trauma endured by Ashtabula’s youth. As AACS anticipates the numbers of students needing additional support will increase, Social Emotional Learning must become a priority and must lead to a well communicated plan that bridges between the central office and building level teachers.
Why are you running?
I am vested in the future of our children and our community. I have spent the past 40 years giving back to the place I call home. My philosophy is that the greatest impact we can have on the course of our lives is being actively involved at the local level. It is for this reason that I am running for AACS school board.
I have been involved with United Way, Suicide Prevention, Hospice. Homesafe, ACMC Pastoral Member, Ashtabula Leadership Graduate, Community Action, Ashtabula High School Hall of Fame recipient, career coaching, mentoring, and a Celebrate with Ducro Funeral Services.
How long have you lived in AAACS District?
67 years.
Jason Keeler
Education: U.S. Army veteran, a police officer.
Qualifications: As a police officer, the safety and security of our children is of utmost importance to me. Our children need to be safe both in school and on their way to school. Classrooms need to be good learning environments. Schools need to work for all races, colors, and creeds. It is crucial that all students from diverse backgrounds feel safe and comfortable learning in our public school system.
What’s the biggest challenge facing AACS District?
It is essential that we do not teach a divisive, discriminatory and demeaning curriculum. We must unite as a community behind our founding principles that everyone is equal in the eyes of our Creator.
Why are you running?
I believe it is time for the school board to take a new approach.
“It is time to get back to basics and focus on the ABCs: Accountability, Budget, and Curriculum,” he said.
Accountability: This is essential for voters to be able to trust their school board.
Budgets: These need to be drawn up and put out there for voters to see how the school board intends to spend our money. The 3.8-mill levy failed this spring. There needed to be a better explanation to the voters why it felt this money was needed and a plan for what to do if it failed.
Curriculum: This needs to focus on Reading, wRiting, and aRithmetic. We must ensure our students have the foundational skills so they may learn of love of knowledge and have the skills needed to pursue a career; and so it is also vital that we work with children with learning disabilities so that they can achieve their full potential too. We need to empower teachers to make the decisions necessary to keep their classrooms suitable learning environments. Parents have an absolute right to know what their children are being taught in the schools. It should be public and easy to access.
How long have you lived in AACS District?
I’m a lifelong resident.
William A. Niemi
Education: Associates Degree - Accounting (Kent), BBA- Accounting (Lake Erie College), Human Resources (Cleveland State University)
Qualifications: I have over 43 years of business experience (accounting and human resources) and a passion to serve both our district and community.
What’s biggest challenge to the AACS District?
I believe that the biggest challenge for our district is the uncertainty of the federal and state funding that we receive. On-going fiscal management and oversight will be needed if we are to maintain a balanced budget. Another challenge is improving our high school graduation rate — so many of our students have fallen behind and are not on track to graduate on-time. Programs are being set to improve this and on-going oversight will be required for the next several years. We need to prepare our students for life, college, entry in the workforce or military.
Why are you running?
I hope to retain my board seat and continue my service to the district and community. Our district has made significant strides over the last four years in the areas of student achievement, curriculum development, fiscal responsibility, leadership and operations. I believe that my business experience is needed on the AACS Board.
How long have you lived in AACS District?
I am a life-long resident of the Ashtabula Area City School District. I graduated from Harbor High School in 1975 and have remained a lifelong resident of Ashtabula.
Christine Seuffert
Education: 1967 Charles F. Brush High School Graduate - 1972 Kent State University- BS in Education - Ongoing professional development
Qualifications: I have 49 years as a dedicated champion of the AACS. As a teacher, coach, volunteer, union member, A-Tech Board 2020-21, AACS Board 2008-2013 and 2017-present, I am honored to serve.
What’s the biggest challenge facing AACS District?
The Ashtabula Area City Schools must continue to actuate citizens regarding school funding and its constant uncertainty. It plays havoc with staffing beyond the two-year budget windows. This is possible by actively involving our community and demonstrating how their dollars are making a difference educationally, socially, economically and physically, in the lives of our students and thus our community. An educated community will rally around their district and also become effective communicators, striving to not only support, but to constructively challenge elected officials and decision makers. Draining dollars from public schools and forcing them to seek levies is not in the best interest of our students or community.
Why are you running?
I am running for re-election to ensure the continued forward momentum of the district based upon experience, dedication, proven leadership and integrity. My vision and efforts have been to join together citizens, government, business and public education to enact positive change for the betterment of our future. Public Schools are an irreplaceable component of the infrastructure that will stimulate community growth in Ashtabula. I have walked the talk by: Supporting with my vote and time, meeting the basic health and social/emotional needs of the students via community partnerships. Voting to support and educating myself concerning student centered initiatives. Demonstrating fiscal responsibility, via active committee work and education.
How long have you lived in AACS District?
I have lived in and served the Ashtabula Area City Schools/Community for 49 years. I was a 36-year AACS educator, coach, club advisor, and union president (1972-2008). I am currently serving on the AACS Board of Education (2008-2013, 2017-present), A-Tech Board (2020-present), Ashtabula City Board of Health (10 years), Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake Board (16 years), and United Way Allocation Committee (9 years).
Darius Williams
Education: High School Diploma with some college education.
Qualifications: Lifelong resident of the AACS district. Military veteran.
What’s the biggest challenge to the AACS District?
I believe the biggest issue in our school district is the our schools grade. Best way to address this situation is to get our kids engaged in their education. Giving them more tools to decide their future plans either college, military, joint the workforce, or taking the path of entrepreneur. With the help from our community parents and ashtabula residents. I believe we can turn this around and prepare our kids for a successful life after high school.
Why are you running?
My main priority in running for Ashtabula BOE is to get involved with our schools district’s youth. Being a graduate of Lakeside High School only nine years removed, I have a close idea to the challenges and issues our kids face on a day to day basis. With this I’m a believer that the glue that holds our schools together should be the residents of our community. It takes a village to raise a child and a tight knit community looking out for one another is another way we can assure our youth are prepared.
How long have you lived in AACS District?
I am a lifelong resident of Ashtabula County and all of my K-12 education was with AACS.
