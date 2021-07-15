Site of water main break causing Ashtabula stir

ASHTABULA — Bump-outs, islands or dimples — whatever you call them, they’re causing trouble along Main Avenue.
Left over from the 1970s urban renewal and the re-figuring of Main Avenue into the Arrowhead Mall, bump-outs simply are taking up much-needed parking space along the city’s main thoroughfare.
Former city manager, Anthony Cantagallo, removed some of the bump-outs — he called them “dimples” — around 2008 to create more parking and encourage shopping downtown. But several remain, including the one right in front of Framed on Main at 4533 Main Ave.
Store owner, Chris DiGiacomo, recently had a water main break under his bump-out. Now he’s left with a large area filled with dirt and gravel where the concrete was dug up and the water line fixed. He’s asked three contractors and city officials to assess the situation.
“They said they can’t just fix [the dug-up spot], it would look too patchy,” he said. “All of the sidewalk leading up to the hole is broken.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said he doesn’t believe it’s city property and there’s a cost factor.
“We will look into it, but I don’t think it’s city property, but I don’t think it will get done until the city takes care of it,” he said at City Council’s Community Development Committee meeting Tuesday. “We have to figure out who’s going to pay for it.”
Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines, who chairs the committee, said the situation is causing a lot of emails and conversation.
“it is on city property,” she said.
The sidewalk immediately in front of Framed on Main is in good shape, thanks to the former owner’s installing a heated sidewalk. It’s the sidewalk that extends into the street that’s broken and it is part of the city’s property, she said.
“All of the sidewalk leading up to the hole is broken; let’s just get it fixed and forget it,” she said, noting she’s talked to county leaders about it, as well.
Timonere said he’d like to see the removal of the entire bump-out. He believes the new owners of the Carlisle’s building plan to remove the bump-outs to create more parking for the retail shops and apartments going into that building once it’s completely renovated.
DiGiacomo said most of the city’s sidewalks are cracked and broken. He believes now is the time to fix them so the entire street will look good once the work on Carlisle’s is finished.
Myke Dowd, president of the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association, said the ADDA has money to help defer the cost.
DiGiacomo said he would be willing to pay, but wants it done right and no contractor will fix just the hole because of the sidewalk’s state of disrepair.
“I don’t want a fight with the city,” he said. “I just want it done and done right.”
