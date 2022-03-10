ASHTABULA — A Main Avenue building destroyed by fire last year soon will become green space for all to enjoy, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
Located in the 4600 block of Main Avenue, the commercial building was part of a group of nine buildings on the west side of the street.
According to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website, Park Place Non-profit Center Company of Ashtabula purchased the building for $500 in March 2021 from Ashtabula business owners, Lisa and Jeff Richmond.
“The building is being removed and going to become green space,” Timonere said. “The marble building next to it will hopefully be Main Avenue’s next renovation. The façade was removed so that it would not be damaged during the demolition and will be reused when renovations start.”
A five-alarm fire on Jan. 10, 2021, completely burned off the roof and first and second floors of the building, each about 5,000 feet in size, according to Ashtabula Fire Department reports. Firefighters discovered heavy fire to keep it from spreading to adjoining structures. The firefighters’ job was made more difficult because of the presence of large loads of combustible debris, according to the fire report.
The building was a total loss and the Richmonds did not have insurance, Lisa Richmond said, shortly after the blaze.
The former owner packed the building with stuff from ceiling to floor, which hindered firefighters’ efforts, she said.
Thanks to assistance from Conneaut, Geneva and Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township firefighters, Ashtabula city firefighters were able to douse the fire with large-volume aerial streams of water at both front and rear of the building for seven hours, using about 800,000 gallons of water, Fire Capt. Stephen Chase said.
Timonere credited all the firefighters with saving connected and nearby buildings.
