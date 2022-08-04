SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — 4-H members Jillian, Joslyn and Brielle Newbold are looking forward to presenting their projects and demonstrating their hard work in the show ring at the Ashtabula County Fair, Aug. 9-14.
The sisters are members of the Beef-A-Teers 4-H Club.
Jillian, 14, serves as president of the club; Joslyn, 11, is vice president, and Brielle, 8, is a Cloverbud. All of the girls are students in the Buckeye Local School District.
“I look forward to being at the fair, hanging out with friends all week and showing my animals,” Jillian said.
Joslyn also is excited about the fair.
“I enjoy the people and the food — the whole experience,” she said.
Brielle said she loves the fair because she likes to sit and talk with all of the people.
The two older girls enter two projects — a market steer and a heifer in the beef breeding category. Brielle shows her calf in an open class.
“My market steer is named Willie, and my heifer is named Sugar,” Jillian said. “Willie is an all red shorthorn cross, and Sugar is an all black crossbred. I hope I can do well with Willie, since he was born on our family farm.”
Joslyn’s steer’s name is Atlas and her heifer is called Dawn.
“I do all the care needed,” she said. “That means feed, water, hay, and brushing, washing and blow-drying.”
Jillian said having farm animals is hard work.
“They need to be washed, clipped, walked, vaccinated, along with many other things,” she said.
The best part of 4-H is the opportunities to do different things, Jillian said.
“It’s amazing to be able to do all these things in one community. One of my favorite things is Camp Whitewood,” she said. “I’ll really miss camp, it was my last year as a camper this summer. Hopefully I’ll be picked as a counselor next year.”
To say Brielle loved her week at Camp Whitewood would be an understatement.
“It was the absolute best thing ever!” she said.
Joslyn said she loves 4-H because everything they do is fun.
“I can’t wait until the fair,” she said. “Bringing my animals [to the fair] and working with them is my favorite part.”
The sisters certainly have been successful.
Jillian has won Top 10 Market Steer several times, Grand Champion Project Exhibitor last year, Reserve Grand Champion Heifer last year, and Grand Champion Heifer in 2020.
Joslyn’s past awards include Reserve Project Exhibitor for market steer and Reserve Grand Champion for beef breeding.
The girls are the daughters of Janelle and Benjamin Newbold.
