ASHTABULA — It’s time to get spooky! Signature Health will hold its annual Trunk-or- Treat event on Oct. 28.
Now in its eighth year, the event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Signature Health parking lot, 4726 Main Ave., Ashtabula. Admission is free.
Every year, hundreds of children and parents line the street waiting for the fun to begin. Last year, about 30 vehicles waited for the trick or treaters with a variety of Halloween-themed stations.
Attendees will enjoy plenty of spooky fun including music, games, prizes, balloon artists and more.
Families with children ages 16 and younger are welcome to wear costumes and collect candy handed out by Signature Health staff members.
Ashtabula police plan to block the street to create a safe area for people to line up and wait to enter the parking lot.
Signature Health’s mission is to put good health within reach of all our community members through comprehensive mental health, medical and support services essential for optimizing the well-being of mind and body.
For more information contact Allie Morana, senior marketing manager, amorana@shinc.org
