ASHTABULA — Signature Health boasts a new mobile clinic offering free naloxone nasal spray and opioid overdose awareness and education to Ashtabula County residents.
The mobile clinic made its first stops last Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson and G.O. Community Development Corporation in Ashtabula.
When residents see the van in their neighborhood, they can walk up to the van at designated times to learn about how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer naloxone.
Visitors walk away with a free naloxone nasal spray kit (commonly referred to as NARCAN), which is medicine that can save someone’s life if they are overdosing on opioids. It doesn't matter if they're overdosing on a prescription opioid, heroin or a drug containing fentanyl, NARCAN can save a life.
Signature Health mobile clinic staff members are available to educate the community about addiction resources and medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder.
They can help connect people with other services that Signature Health offers at its office on Main Avenue in Ashtabula, including primary care, behavioral health and infectious disease.
In the future, Signature Health expects to expand the mobile clinic's services.
Mobile Clinic Schedule – Free Naloxone Fridays
First Friday of the Month, beginning Friday, April 1:
• Conneaut Human Resources Center, 327 Mill Street, Conneaut, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and
• Ashtabula Public Library, 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Second Friday of the Month, beginning April 8:
• First United Methodist Church, 181 S Main St., Andover, 9 a..m. to 11:30 a.m., and
• Country Neighbor, 39 S Maple St., Orwell, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Third Friday of the Month, beginning April 15:
• Ashtabula Public Library, 4335 Park Ave., Ashtabula, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Fourth Friday of the Month, beginning April 22:
• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 89 E Satin St., Jefferson, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and
• G.O. Community Development Corporation, 3703 Station Ave., Ashtabula, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit SignatureHealthInc.org/Mobile for the latest schedule. Signature Health also plans to add a location in Geneva in the near future.
The mobile clinic was made possible by the HEALing Communities Study, an initiative launched by NIH and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to test the integration of prevention, overdose treatment, and medication-based treatment in select communities hard hit by the opioid crisis.
For more information about the HEALing Communities Study in Ohio, visit https://healingcommunitiesstudy.org/sites/ohio.html.
