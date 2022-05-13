ASHTABULA – Signs honoring the late Dr. Reginald W. Shelby are up.
The first sign was erected on Lake Avenue, north of the railroad bridge on the east side of the road.
Last year, Ashtabula residents Patrick Haywood and Steve Sargent asked City Council’s Community Development Committee to consider giving the stretch of Lake Avenue from Carpenter Road to West 32nd Street an honorary name, such as “Dr. R.W. Shelby Way.”
“Dr. Shelby’s office was in that area,” Sargent said.
The sign reads, “Entering Dr. Shelby Way in honor of the first African-American physician/surgeon in Ashtabula, Ohio, August 6, 1920 – August 19, 2012.”
More signs are going up throughout the city in the next week or so.
Shelby was 92 years old when he died in 2012 after many years of treating patients.
He was the first and only African-American physician for many years in Ashtabula County. Haywood hopes to have a ceremony for Shelby’s family at a future City Council meeting.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., Shelby followed in his father’s footsteps and became a doctor. He moved to Ashtabula in 1958, starting his own private practice on Center Street.
He ran a successful private practice and became chief of surgery at Ashtabula General Hospital. He also served as chief of the medical staff in 1970 and 1983, and retired in 1991.
Shelby was the president of the Ashtabula Medical Society. He was the original member of the Mental Health Services Board and medical director for the Ashtabula County Health Department.
