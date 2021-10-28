Siembor found special team to fight through breast cancer

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP —Anne Siembor found a special team to help her through the battle of her life as she fought breast cancer with the help of family, friends and colleagues in 2015 and 2016.
The experience started with a biopsy proclaiming a growth benign only to find out the following year it was in fact breast cancer and had grown to more than 5 centimeters. She said her mother died of lung cancer at 48 and her grandmother died of breast cancer.
From the start Siembor said she found two special people that had been down the same road.
“I called them my Tiger team. They made all my appointments for me,” Siembor said of Mary Pontoni and Janet Britton.
Siembor said it is important to find a medical team you are comfortable with after a scary diagnosis like breast cancer. She said she found a team in Meadville that coordinated her treatment and recommended a reconstructive surgeon in Florida.
The Yolanda Barco Institute in Meadville became her place of treatment during the summer of 2015 as chemotherapy became a regular part of her life.
“There is a lot of waiting,” she said.
Siembor said she made sure that the people surrounding her were positive so she wouldn’t have to waste any energy. She also decided to send out regular Facebook posts describing her treatment and how she was doing so rumors wouldn’t surround her day-to-day life.
“I wanted people to hear how I was doing from me,” Siembor said.
During the difficult chemotherapy sessions Siembor said she tried to use humor as a release. She leaned on friends such as her fellow track and soccer coaches and the Pymatuning Valley High School community.
One of the most challenging aspects of the chemotherapy was the depth of exhaustion. She said the exhaustion is “profound.”
“I have never experienced being that tired,” she said.
After the chemotherapy, Siembor decided on a double mastectomy so she wouldn’t have to worry about a return in her other breast. After the surgery she received radiation every day for weeks.
Siembor said she only missed 24 to 28 days of school but not because she was trying to be a “hero”.
“This (the school) is my happy place; my place of normalcy,” she said.
Siembor said she “visualized” the cancer cells being destroyed and worked hard on her mental approach to treatment.
“You can’t control the cancer. You can’t control the treatment...but you can control your attitude,” she said.
Siembor said she had activities she had to push herself to complete, such as eating, during parts of the treatment process.
Her medical team suggested a Florida doctor to handle her breast reconstruction. She spent a couple of weeks in Orlando where her uncle and aunt, John and Burdett Schaefer, cared for her. She said the reconstruction, done with base skin from her stomach, was way more painful than the mastectomy.
Siembor said your body is never the same but you adjust.
“You just have a new body,” she said.
Siembor also received support from her husband Jon and children Tim, a senior in college, and Kali, a senior at Pymatuning Valley High School.
