ASHTABULA — An author with roots in Finland and Ashtabula will be signing her most recent book Saturday in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Edith (Eadie) Pulkkinen Sickler will be signing copies of her book, “Finland to America — One Family’s Journey of Courage and Hope,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carlisle’s Home at the Harbor on Bridge Street.
The book highlights the lives of Sickler’s grandparents and immigrations from Finland to America in the late 1890s and early 1900s, and then the family’s life in America.
“Writing this book took a little over a year, and was a labor of love,” said Sickler, who now makes her home in Ocala, Fla.
Her grandparents, Isaac and Kaisa Sippola, stayed in Conneaut and reared 13 children, their lives showcased by a chapter featuring each one. The timeline is World Wars I and II and the Great Depression.
History of the wars between Sweden, Russia and Finland tells of the wars being fought mainly on Finnish soil, at the very doors of the Finns until the time of Finland’s independence. Isaac Sippola’s involvement in the wars is noted.
Finnish recipes are included in the book, along with some additional recipes enjoyed in America by the family.
During a phone interview last month with the Star Beacon, Sickler said she lived most of her life in Ashtabula, and began her journalistic career at the Star Beacon in the late 1950s and early 1960s. While attending Edgewood High School, she wrote the school news for the Star Beacon. After graduation, she began working at the paper as a tele-typesetter operator and progressed to a reporter-photographer and then regional editor.
Her marriage took her to the east coast for a few years where she worked for another daily paper. While there, she wrote a weekly column. Later, she worked for a publishing company, covering appearances and had the opportunity to interview several famous entertainers.
“Finland to America — One Family’s Journey of Courage and Hope,” is available in paperback for $15.89 at Amazon.com, as well as other booksellers.
