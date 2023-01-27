ANDOVER — There are many decisions to make when choosing a wedding venue.
Lynn Niemi, owner of Showplace Event Center, 33 Public Square in Andover, offers a unique and beautiful venue in the historic Gibbs Theatre building.
Since opening in January 2022, Showplace has been the venue for weddings, receptions and other special events.
“We will host most any special event or gathering,” Niemi said. “Weddings and receptions are popular at the Showplace, but we have hosted a number of other gatherings and celebrations.”
Showplace has hosted baby and bridal showers, birthday parties and galas, anniversary parties, memorial gatherings, graduation parties, as well as business meetings.
The length of the event, type of event and number of guests attending determines the final cost, Niemi said.
“We have wedding packages tailored to suit the needs of our clients,” she said. “Not everyone needs or wants the same thing.”
All wedding packages include use of the kitchen, an 18-foot buffet counter, sound and light system, and full access to a large inventory of decorations.
Decorations include centerpieces, candles, and coordinating colors of drapes and swags to match the brides’ color palette.
“Offering these items to the couple saves them a lot of money,” she said.
For an additional charge, Niemi provides a private dressing area for the bridal party, an officiant and a licensed/insured bartender.
“We can also provide a list of trusted caterers, disc jockeys and talented bakers,” she said. “We are currently offering a special promotion, where you book your wedding and reception at the Showplace by April 1, 2023, and you will receive the ‘dancing on the clouds’ experience as an exclusive gift for your first dance as a married couple.”
The dancing on the cloud experience is a special effect offered to couples when booking at the Showplace.
When Niemi is not helping customers plan a special event, she enjoys gardening.
She’s taught music for almost 35 years, providing private lessons at her home. She’s also an accompanist at two churches.
Niemi has owned the former theater since 1994. The maximum guest capacity in the banquet area is 140 guests.
“We are affordable elegance at the Showplace,” she said. “I try to work within a client’s budget. We feel we offer more extras than most venues at a more affordable price.”
The building itself is attractive and unique, boasting brick walls and iron work.
“Our exquisite grand staircase will provide unforgettable photo ops,” Niemi said. “We have a 240-square-foot stage with sound system and lighting effects and a 500-square-foot dance floor. At the top of the grand staircase, you will find dressing chambers and beautifully appointed upstairs balconies where guests can look on from above.”
In addition, there are stately columns, a statuary and calming water — all adding to the Tuscan-themed ballroom.
For more information, call 440-293-7104, or go to https://www.andovervillage.com/event-center.
