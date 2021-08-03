ASHTABULA — City police are still looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man July 23 on West 52nd Street in Ashtabula.
Shane P. Knowlton, 36, is wanted for felonious assault after allegedly shooting an Ashtabula man three times, including once in the chest. The victim is recovering from serious injuries, police said.
“Knowlton is still at-large,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Monday. “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call us.”
At first, Knowlton was “a person of interest,” but when he failed to come forward, police obtained an arrest warrant.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. July 23. Knowlton had fled the scene and the victim was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital.
Knowlton is described as a white male, about 6-foot-2 and of thin to medium build.
The Ashtabula Police Department can be reached at 440-992-7172.
