As kids we spent every Christmas at grandmother’s house to eat, visit and play games with our cousins.
Playing games with family members made lasting memories. We played Go To The Head of the Class, Monopoly, Yahtzee and Operation, to name a few.
My competitive side comes out when playing a game and I am a good loser, but an even better winner. Maybe it’s because my mother never let me win, I had to earn it. Maybe it’s because we only had three TV channels to watch and football dominated the selections during the holidays.
Either way, I still enjoy a board game now and then. It sure beats everyone sitting around staring at their phones. Call me old school.
So when I saw an advertisement for a Christmas Monopoly game, “Christmas-opoly,” I bought it. I could imagine all the fun Dear Daughter, Handsome Son, Lovely Daughter-in-law and I would have playing it over the holidays.
Faithful readers will recall Christmas was extra special this year because I finally had all my chicks in the nest. Thanks to COVID, I hadn’t seen my son or his wife in two years! It was a wonderful reunion — not only for me, but for my daughter and granddaughter to see them, too.
On the third day of their visit, I figured it was time to play games. I pulled out the Monopoly game and set it up on the big dining room table.
Dear Daughter had already left gathered her gifts and heading for home, so it was just the three of us — Handsome Son, Lovely Daughter-in-law and myself. My son wanted to be the banker and I was in charge of distributing the real estate cards and gift boxes and Christmas trees (instead of houses and condos).
For anyone who forgot how to play, the goal is to accumulate property, control the board and bankrupt all the other players. I imagine many friendships have been lost, thanks to Monopoly.
Once in the game, Handsome Son and Lovely Daughter-in-law were conservative buyers while I bought everything I landed on.
Hubby, who chose not to play, provided commentary from the family room.
“Just like real life — she spends, spends, spends,” he teased.
“No comments from the peanut gallery!” I said, laughing.
As the game progressed, my son dominated the purchase of the reindeers (instead of railroads in this game), while his wife and I bought places like Candy Cane Cove and Fruitcake Falls.
Every dollar I got I turned around and bought more gifts to go on my real estate, thereby charging anyone who landed on it.
It’s important to note that anytime we landed on squares, such as chimney cleaning or Christmas parade crossing, we had to put the money (usually $200) in the middle of the board. Then, if ywe landed on Free Christmas Cookies, ywe got to keep all the money collected on the board.
Handsome Son and Lovely Daughter-in-law tried and tried to land on that special square, to no avail.
Then, it was my turn. I counted eight squares to the free cookies. I stood up, took the dice in my hands, shook them back and forth, hollered, ‘Come on, eight!’ and threw the dice.
Eight! It was eight! Four and four!
I danced and I squealed with delight as I gathered all the money in my arms.
“I feel like Hubby!” I said. “Money, money, money!”
Everyone laughed, even Hubby.
Well, as any good Monopoly player knows to do, I used the money to buy all the gifts and Christmas trees. When Handsome Son or Lovely Daughter-in-law landed on my property, I made them pay — up to $1,400!
Oh, they whined and tried to make deals but I stood my ground.
“Pay up!” I said.
As you may have guessed, I won!
What a great holiday.
Handsome Son is making plans to take staff writer Shelley Terry to Las Vegas, where she can use her talent for throwing dice to make some real money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.