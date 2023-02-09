• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East 21st Street in Ashtabula Township at 12:21 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• A sex offense was reported in the 3600 block of North Ridge Road East at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 3300 block of South Denmark Road in Denmark Township at 10:27 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Mill Street in Austinburg Township at 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• An overdose was reported in the 2000 block of Schaffer Road in Plymouth Township at 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• An overdose was reported in the 3500 block of Schenley Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 9:14 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:04 p.m. on Feb. 2.
• An assault was reported in the 3300 block of South Ridge Road East in Kingsville Township at 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:08 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2300 block of Dodgeville Road in Rome Township at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Mill Street in Austinburg Township at 9:44 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3900 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 4.
• A sex offense was reported in the 4200 block of Lake Road West in Geneva Township at 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Route 46 South in Jefferson Township at 4:06 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3100 block of Route 193 in Dorset Township at 11:47 p.m. on Feb. 5.
