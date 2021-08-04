• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9:40 p.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Adams Road in Monroe Township at 8:09 p.m. on July 24.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Addison Road in Geneva Township at 3:42 p.m. on July 26.
• Fraud was reported in the 8000 block of Townline Road in Windsor Township at 4:13 p.m. on July 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2200 block of Homewood Avenue in Saybrook Township at 9:33 p.m. on July 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 9:17 a.m. on July 27.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 900 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 11:49 a.m. on July 27.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 2400 block of Route 45 in Morgan Township at 5:46 p.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 11:19 p.m. on July 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 6600 block of Leon Road in Richmond Township at 9:02 a.m. on July 30.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Creek Road in Pierpont Township at 9:19 a.m. on July 30.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:49 p.m. on July 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1500 block of Route 45 in Morgan Township at 5:45 p.m. on July 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1900 block of Metcalf Drive in Ashtabula Township at 8:23 p.m. on July 30.
• A medical call was reported in the 1100 block of Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Austinburg Township at 11:55 p.m. on July 30.
• An overdose was reported in the 400 block of West Beech Street in Jefferson Township at 12:01 a.m. on July 31.
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Center Road in Monroe Township at 1:39 p.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2800 block of Route 534 in Trumbull Township at 10:52 p.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of Schenley Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 2:58 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• An overdose was reported in the 8600 block of Fortney Road in Windsor Township at 7:41 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Market Street in Jefferson Township at 1:56 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• An animal bite was reported in the 3100 block of Adams Road in Monroe Township at 5:27 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Road West in Saybrook Township at 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 2.
