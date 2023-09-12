• An unwanted subject was reported in the 4700 block of Route 6 in Andover Township at 3:32 a.m. on Sept. 4.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 6700 block of North Ridge Road West in Geneva Township at 12:23 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6300 block of Jefferson Road in Ashtabula Township at 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 9.
• A burglary was reported in the 6000 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook at 5:29 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street in Jefferson Township at 6:54 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3300 block of Center Road in Saybrook at 7:43 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2300 block of Route 46 in Lenox Township at 7:44 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road in Ashtabula at 10:44 p.m. on Sept. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 8500 block of Route 46 in Colebrook Township at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Impala Street in Andover Township at 3:58 p.m. on Sept. 11.
