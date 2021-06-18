SHERIFF
• A custody issue was reported in the 700 block of Creek Road in Pierpont Township at 4:52 p.m. on June 8.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at North Ridge Road East and Carterland Drive in Ashtabula Township at 3:10 a.m. on June 11.
• An overdose was reported in the 7200 block of Route 322 in Williamsfield Township at 11:43 a.m. on June 11.
• Shots fired was reported in the 5700 block of Lake Road West in Saybrook Township at 5:49 p.m. on June 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Route 7 in Williamsfield Township at 6:41 p.m. on June 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Windsor-Mechanicsville Road in Morgan Township at 7:30 a.m. on June 12.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in at Route 322 and Fortney Road in Windsor Township 3:54 a.m. on June 12.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Ford Road in Pierpont Township at 11:36 a.m. on June 12.
• A missing person was reported in the 3800 block of Stanhope-Kellogsville Road in Monroe Township at 6:57 p.m. on June 12.
• Found property was reported in the 1700 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:38 p.m. on June 12.
• An assault was reported in the 6700 block of Hayes Road in Wayne Township at 11:18 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 2:28 a.m. on June 13.
• A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of Owen Hill Road in Andover Township at 6:22 p.m. on June 13.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 8:16 p.m. on June 13.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Footville-Richmond Road in Lenox Township at 6:02 a.m. on June 14.
• Trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Old Kyle Road in Dorset Township at 8:29 a.m. on June 14.
• A sex offense was reported in the 2800 block of Cemetery Road in Saybrook Township at 11:30 a.m. on June 14.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 3100 block of Myers Road in Geneva Township at 10:44 p.m. on June 14.
CONNEAUT
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:18 p.m. on June 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 11:06 p.m. on June 15.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:11 p.m. on June 15.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 10:14 a.m. on June 16.
• Reckless driving was reported at Salisbury and Lake roads at 10:32 a.m. on June 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:37 a.m. on June 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 11:35 a.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 11:48 a.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 1:22 p.m. on June 16.
• An accident was reported at Main and Mill streets at 1:22 p.m. on June 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 3:13 p.m. on June 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road West at 6:16 p.m. on June 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported at Burger King at 7:03 p.m. on June 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at Truck World at 11:41 p.m. on June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.