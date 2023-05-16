• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 11:48 a.m. on May 3.
• Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 3:27 p.m. on May 3.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:29 p.m. on May 8.
• Abuse was reported in the 5300 block of Root Road in Monroe Township at 9:56 a.m. on May 9.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:24 p.m. on May 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Ashtabula Township at 12:08 p.m. on May 12.
• Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of East 31st Street in Ashtabula Township at 1:09 p.m. on May 12.
• An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Myers Road in Geneva Township at 2:50 p.m. on May 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 3:38 p.m. on May 12.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road in Ashtabula Township at 4:06 p.m. on May 12.
• A property damage accident was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:15 p.m. on May 12.
• A burglary was reported in the 2000 block of State Road in Ashtabula Township at 4:43 a.m. on May 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2900 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 7:11 a.m. on May 13.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of Market Place Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:04 p.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 4500 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 2:02 p.m. on May 13.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 4:56 p.m. on May 13.
• An overdose was reported in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:17 p.m. on May 13.
• An animal bite was reported in the 4600 block of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Andover Township at 1:08 p.m. on May 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Brown Road in Denmark Township at 9:40 p.m. on May 15.
