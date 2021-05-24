• A suspicious person was reported in the 5300 block of Route 46 in New Lyme Township at 4:26 p.m. on May 11.
• A threat was reported in the 4200 block of Denise Drive in Ashtabula Township at 4:47 p.m. on May 11.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:54 p.m. on May 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street in Rock Creek at 8:17 p.m. on May 11.
• A mental subject was reported in the 1700 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road in Lenox Township at 3:11 p.m. on May 12.
• Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Road West in Saybrook Township at 11:18 a.m. on May 14.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Dillon Drive in Ashtabula Township at 3:24 p.m. on May 14.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Dillon Drive in Ashtabula Township at 4:04 p.m. on May 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7800 block of Route 534 in Windsor Township at 6:18 p.m. on May 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Ashtabula Township at 4:11 p.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5700 block of Laskey Road in Hartsgrove Township at 8:57 p.m. on May 15.
• Unknown circumstances were reported in the 2100 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 4:26 a.m. on May 16.
•Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:03 p.m. on May 16.
