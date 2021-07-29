SHERIFF
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Route 45 North in Rock Creek at 12:56 p.m. on July 17.
• Threats were reported in the 1400 block of Footville Richmond Road West in Lenox Township at 12:38 p.m. on July 18.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:28 p.m. on July 19.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:01 p.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4200 block of Route 307 in Harpersfield Township at 7:42 p.m. on July 20.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of Granger Road in Saybrook Township at 12:52 p.m. on July 21.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 6800 block of Cork-Cold Springs Road at 12:18 p.m. on July 22.
• Burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Pymatuning Lake Road in Richmond Township at 12:10 p.m. on July 23.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:03 p.m. on July 23.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:05 p.m. on July 23.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road in Ashtabula Township at 7:38 p.m. on July 23.
• Reckless driving was reported at Stanhope-Kellogsville Road and Route 6 in Andover Township at 7:56 p.m. on July 23.
• Vandalism was reported in the 7500 block of East Seven Hills Road in Plymouth Township at 6:33 a.m. on July 24.
• Shots fired was reported in the 7600 block of Troutman Road in Colebrook Township at 12:02 p.m. on July 24.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:27 p.m. on July 24.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9 p.m. on July 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1900 block of North Forman Road in Austinburg Township at 4:22 p.m. on July 24.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 6:56 p.m. on July 24.
• An overdose was reported in the 1600 block of Route 534 North in Harpersfield Township at 12:35 a.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of Hayford Road in Morgan Township at 8:45 a.m. on July 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4600 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 9:10 p.m. on July 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5500 block of South Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9:47 p.m. on July 25.
• Theft was reported in the 6300 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 6:09 a.m. on July 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5200 block of Route 534 in Hartsgrove Township at 7:58 a.m. on July 26.
• Theft was reported in the 8700 block of Route 45 in Orwell Township at 1:11 p.m. on July 26.
