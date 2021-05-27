• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Saybrook Township at 2:24 a.m. May 18.
• A burglary was reported in the 3500 block of Adams Road in Monroe Township at 3:08 p.m. May 19.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of College Street in Austinburg Township at 3:44 p.m. May 20.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Griggs Road in Jefferson Township at 6:45 p.m. May 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 5600 block of Caine Road in Pierpont Township at 7:50 p.m. May 21.
• A sex offense was reported in the 3100 block of Brown Road in Saybrook Township at 9:36 p.m. May 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1700 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 10:21 p.m. May 21.
• Vandalism was reported on West Beach Street in Jefferson Township at 10:46 p.m. May 21.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:48 p.m. May 22.
• An assault was reported on West Jefferson Street in Jefferson at 4:08 p.m. May 22.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West Prospect Road in Saybrook Township at 10:50 p.m. May 22.
• An accident was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 12:27 a.m. May 23.
• Found property was reported at Myers Road and North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at 12:48 p.m. May 23.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 1:18 p.m. May 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4500 block of Carpenter Road in Saybrook Township at 1:19 p.m. May 23.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Parks Road in Colebrook Township at 1:56 p.m. May 23.
• A dog bite was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 3:09 p.m. May 23.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 4 p.m. May 23.
• Theft was reported in the 5900 block of McNutt Avenue in Saybrook Township at 7:57 a.m. May 24.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 45 and Interstate 90 in Austinburg Township at 3:39 p.m. May 24.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 7 and Graham Road in Pierpont Township at 1:13 a.m. May 25.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Route 193 North and Peterson Road in Denmark Township at 2:58 a.m. May 25.
