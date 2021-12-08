• A traffic accident was reported at Myers and North Bend roads in Geneva Township at 5:43 p.m. on Nov. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3400 block of Fargo Drive in Ashtabula Township at 12:11 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• A traffic accident was reported in the 1900 block of Mann Road in Cherry Valley Township at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 6600 block of Saybrook Township at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• A burglary was reported in the 6700 block of Route 167 in Pierpont Township at 4:01 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• Theft in progress was reported in the 3500 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 5:03 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6500 block of Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township at 3:21 a.m. on Dec. 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Morgan Road East in Plymouth Township at 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of Blake Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:01 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 8600 block of Fortney Road in Windsor Township at 2:09 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7300 block of South Stanhope-Kellogsville Road in Williamsfield Township at 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of East Prospect Road in Ashtabula Township at 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Robbery was reported in the 5900 block of Route 167 at 5:54 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Hall Road and Route 7 in Richmond Township at 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• An overdose was reported in the 2300 lbock of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 7:04 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 3:36 a.m. on Dec. 7.
